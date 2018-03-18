× Evangel Temple’s 26th Annual Grocery Giveaway

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Sunday, March 18th Evangel Temple is giving away 400 sacks of groceries to anyone in need.

No paper-work, income requirements, or ID necessary—just free food! Pastor Don Hutchings says, “This is our gift to the community. We know that many families are struggling right now and this is a simple way that we can give back & spread some love.”

Evangel Temple has hosted the annual “Grocery Giveaway” for the past 26 years and the church has had the opportunity to help thousands of people receive food with no strings attached. This event was made possible by donations from local businesses and the members of Evangel Temple.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday and will be located at the corner of Towson & Dodson in Fort Smith, next to Sparks Hospital. Everyone is invited to be part of this special event.

For more information, please contact:

Celeste Nichols

celeste@excitingET.com

479-782-9121 (office)