Local Sheriff Works To Keep Drugs Off The Streets

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) -- Last year, Sheriff Larry Lane ran for office on the platform of cleaning up the drug problem in Sequoyah County.

Now, more than a year later 5NEWS checked in with him to see how that effort is going.

Statistics, put together by the Sheriff's Office, shows the department has taken $4.5 million worth of drugs off the streets -- compared to $40,000 in the last five years.

Lane said in 2017 the department did 56 drug raids, which is more than one a week.

He said the effort has caused a decrease in the number of other crimes.

"Burglaries have went down, violent crimes have went down," said Lane, "of course, I got a lot more people in jail and it's costing me a lot more to keep these people in jail, but it's making it a lot more safe for our citizens."