Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A storm passed through earlier in Bentonville, but it seems more rain will fall overnight into Monday (Mar. 19).

Most of the showers and storms should move out for the evening.

Temperatures will remain cool.

Another round of storms will arrive past midnight tonight and linger into the early morning hours of Monday.

Temperatures will be a bit cool the next few days.