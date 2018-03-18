Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Hope Humane Society has been getting a lot of help over the last several months.

The Humane Society has come close to running out of money several times and Barling Elementary is the latest group to pitch in with a Paws For Paws 5K Color Run

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Paws for Paws 5K organizer, Misty Cates, and Barling Elementary P. T. A. President, Montana Jennings, to discuss how the elementary school is helping the Hope Humane Society with a 5K Color Run.

The Paws for Paws 5K Color Run will be Saturday, April 7. You can register for the race on the fundraiser's website, Facebook or go by the school and fill out the paper registration. If you don't want to run and you just want to help they are looking for volunteers.

If you sign up by the 26th of March you can receive a free t-shirt.