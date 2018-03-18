× Showers And Storms Developing Sunday Afternoon

Showers and storms are starting to form close to the Red River, just south of the River Valley. These will intensify and move north into the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas through the afternoon and evening hours. Here is your forecast update:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early Afternoon Radar: Area's circled in white will see t-storms develop and move northward into the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

Radar Loop:

The main threat today will be marginally severe hail.

Futurecast shows showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Another round of storms will come in a bit before sunrise Monday morning.

-Matt