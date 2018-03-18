Spring Break Activities at The Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- With Spring Break in full swing 5News Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Chad Lowe from the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center to talk about what's available at the Nature Center at Chaffee Crossing.

There will be all kinds of events from canoeing, kayaking, archery, hunter's ed and even a rock climbing wall. They will be having numerous activities available for kids, parents or grandparents to participate in, and the best part is it is all free!

For more information you can visit the Nature Center's website or their Facebook.