Storms Moving Into Northwest Arkansas

A line of showers and storms is en route to Northwest Arkansas. Expect a few rumbles of thunder; small hail is possible. The following is when the rain will roughly start and end in your neighborhood:
- Prairie Grove | 4:45PM-6:15PM
- Fayetteville | 5PM-6:30PM
- Springdale | 5:10PM-6:45PM
- Bentonville | 5:30PM-7:30PM
- Rogers | 5:30PM-7:30PM
- Pea Ridge | 5:45PM-8PM
Showers and storms are also pushing through the River Valley. Places east of Fort Smith (Clarksville, Ozark, etc.) will have rain and thunder this evening too. These are more scattered in the River Valley.
-Matt