Storms Moving Into Northwest Arkansas

A line of showers and storms is en route to Northwest Arkansas. Expect a few rumbles of thunder; small hail is possible. The following is when the rain will roughly start and end in your neighborhood:

Prairie Grove | 4:45PM-6:15PM

Fayetteville | 5PM-6:30PM

Springdale | 5:10PM-6:45PM

Bentonville | 5:30PM-7:30PM

Rogers | 5:30PM-7:30PM

Pea Ridge | 5:45PM-8PM

Showers and storms are also pushing through the River Valley. Places east of Fort Smith (Clarksville, Ozark, etc.) will have rain and thunder this evening too. These are more scattered in the River Valley.

-Matt