× The Easter Bunny Makes A Special ‘Hop’ To Central Mall

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Sunday (Mar. 18), at Central Mall in Fort Smith, children with special needs met up with the Easter Bunny.

The mall partnered with Autism Speaks and Cherry Hill Photo to create a quiet and calming environment.

The photos were taken before the mall opened so the kids and families could meet with the Easter Bunny while that magical moment was captured with a photo.

“This event means a lot to me and my family,” said Suzan Waeltz whose son has Autism. “We’re not able to get pictures of my son because of his autism. He gets very startled by a lot of commotion and a lot of people being around. So being able to have pictures of him is almost kind of life changing for my family … and the peaceful environment they have here.”

This event wrapped up at Central Mall, but coordinators say they plan to do this every year.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand for other family Easter photos through March 31st.

Click here for Central Mall events.