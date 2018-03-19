Body Of Mark Dombroski, Missing Philadelphia College Student, Found By Bermuda Police

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Police officials in Bermuda are confirming that they have found the body of missing U.S. student Mark Dombroski.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard of the Bermuda Police Services declined to provide certain details, including how authorities believe he may have died during a visit to the British island territory.

The freshman at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia was in Bermuda on a trip with the university’s rugby team for an international tournament. He went missing early Sunday morning about 1 a.m. from outside a popular pub known as The Dog House bar, CBS Philadelphia reports.

The discovery of his body Monday was announced at a news conference after a day of searching that involved members of the 19-year-old’s family, volunteers and local authorities.

Dombroski was from the Philadelphia suburb of Media.