MANSFIELD (KFSM) — Some Mansfield residents will be on a boil order until further notice.

Becky Walker, recorder and treasurer for the town, said those who live south of Highway 378, east of Henley Road and in the Lakespur Community are under this status.

The boil order has been issued as a precautionary measure after a broken line was repaired.

Town leaders said they expect the status to be issued for 24 hours.

