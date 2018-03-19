× Dine & Dash: Rogers Police Searching For Two Who Left IHOP Without Paying

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for two people who are accused of dining and dashing.

The two suspects were seen leaving the IHOP located at 4604 W Walnut Street Saturday (March 17) at about 9 p.m., according to police.

Police said they left the restaurant without paying.

They left in a dark grey Dodge Charger that had a black square on the hood with the word “Hemi” written in it.

If you have any information, contact Rogers police at (479) 636-4141.