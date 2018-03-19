× DNA Tech Brings New Light To 28-Year-Old Arkansas Homicide

CONWAY, Ark. — Arkansas investigators have partnered with a Virginia biotech company in hopes of solving a 28-year-old murder case, reports CBS affiliate KTHV.

Pam Felkins was reported missing on Feb. 2, 1990. Authorities believe she was abducted from the Crossroads Video store in Greenbrier where she worked. Spokesman Adam Bledsoe said Felkins’ “brutally murdered body” was discovered on Feb. 3, 1990, at a dump site off Clinton Mountain Road in McGintytown. To this day, no one has been charged in Felkins’ murder.

Using DNA phenotyping to analyze evidence left at the crime scene, officials now say they have been able to determine what the suspect might look like, including his eye color, hair color, and facial structure, according to the station.

Based on the profile produced by Parabon Nanolabs, Faulkner County Police have issued predictive sketches of the suspect in Felkins’ case would have looked like at 25 and 55 years of age. According to the lab’s results, the suspect has fair skin, green/hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair.

Chief Deputy Matt Rice said the Felkins’ case has been on his mind since he was first assigned to the case back in 2003.

“Technology has changed. Some of this evidence we’ve had, and we’ve had it for years,” he said. “Hopefully, (this upgrade in technology) will help us with this case. Hopefully, this will trigger something in someone’s mind and will lead us to answers.”

Investigators released the new image in the hopes that someone who recognizes it will come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to Call 501-450-4917 and ask to speak with Investigator Hill or Fowlkes, or send them an email.

