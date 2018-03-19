× More Than 100 People Detained In Arkansas Cockfighting Raid

De QUEEN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say more than 100 people were taken into custody when dozens of law enforcement officers raided a suspected cockfighting operation in southwest Arkansas.

The bust happened in Sevier County north of De Queen, about 125 miles (201 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry says authorities were tipped off that a cockfight would be held at that location, and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the raid.

Shreveport, Louisiana, television station KSLA reports that those taken into custody included spectators. Authorities say more than 200 live birds were seized in the raid.

Gentry says the investigation into the cockfighting ring was an 18-month operation.