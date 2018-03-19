Muldrow Police Nab 3 In Connection With Community Center Crimes

MULDROW (KFSM) — Three people have been arrested in connection with breaking into the Muldrow Cherokee Community Center Jan. 15 where extensive damage was caused.

Dalton Geren, Kaitlyn Willet, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested two months after the community center break-in and vandalism occurred.

Geren was arrested on school campus by a school resource officer after police said he was in possession of a gun on school campus. Through investigation, he, Willet and the teen were developed as suspects in connection with the community center break-in, according to police.

Police said the suspects caused a substantial damage to several windows and doors, to exterior buildings and fencing, and repairs will be costly.

The Cherokee Marshals were notified about the break-in and assisted in the investigation.