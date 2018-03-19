× Pair Of Diamond Hogs Honored By SEC

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Following an explosive week that saw Arkansas win five games and score 39 runs against Kentucky, two Razorback hitters were recognized by the SEC on Monday.

Jax Biggers won SEC Player of the week and Casey Martin captured his second SEC Freshman of the Week.

Biggers hit .588 and piled up four extra base hits including two home runs against the Wildcats. The shortstop has eleven RBI thanks to Saturday’s six runs batted in. With three multi-hit games including a four hit outing, Biggers upped his average to .368. The senior also leads the team with 18.

Martin has made a huge impact as a freshman. After just 17 games, his .393 average, seven home runs and 22 RBI lead the Razorbacks. The Lonoke native is currently on a 13 game hit streak that dates back to the first game of the homestand against Dayton on February 28.

Together, Biggers and Martin led Arkansas to its most runs in an SEC series since 1997. Over the five game week, Arkansas outscored Texas and Kentucky 59-24.

After playing 13 games in 18 days at Baum Stadium the Razorbacks hit the road for a couple of weeks. The trip starts with two games in Charlotte against the 49ers. Tuesday’s game starts at 6:05 p.m. at BB&T Park, the home of the Charlotte Knights (White Sox Triple-A affiliate) while Wednesday’s game is on UNC Charlotte’s campus at 3 p.m.