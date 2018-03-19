× Pro Hog Jarius Wright Agrees To Deal With Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers and unrestricted free agent slot wide receiver Jarius Wright have agreed on a three-year deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not announced the move. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately known.

The 28-year-old Wright has spent all six NFL seasons with the Vikings and is familiar with Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner, having worked under him in Minnesota.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Wright had 18 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns last season. His most productive season game in 2014, when he caught 42 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns.

Wright has 153 catches for 2,039 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career with Minnesota.