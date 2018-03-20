Arkansas State Police Searching For Hospital Employee Who Left With Patient
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police are searching for an Arkansas State Hospital worker who reportedly left Tuesday (March 20) with a patient without permission, The Arkansas Department of Human Services told 5NEWS content partner KATV reports.
Surveillance footage shows the employee going into the forensic unit at the hospital about 8:20 a.m. before driving away with the patient, DHS told KATV. The employee will be fired once found.
This is a developing story.