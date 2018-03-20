× Austin Bombings: Police Respond To Report Of New Explosion — Live Updates

Austin authorities say they are responding to another report of an explosion Tuesday night in Texas that has left at least one person injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The Austin area has been hit by a string of bombings since March 2 that has killed two people and wounded four others seriously.

ATCEMS wrote Tuesday that officials are on scene Brodie Lane/W Slaughter Lane. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. local time.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

Apparently a male in his 30s has potentially serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the St. David Medical Center, according to CBS affiliate KEYE-TV.

CBS News has learned that the explosive device was inside package and it went off at a Goodwill donation dropoff location/store.

The explosive device was left in a box at the location, CBS News’ senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports. The location is about 3 miles south of a FedEx store where another bomb incident happened earlier Tuesday.

Investigators are pursuing a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital area. Earlier Tuesday, they responded to a FedEx shipping center near San Antonio where a package exploded on a conveyor belt in the middle of the night and caused minor injuries to a worker. Although the latest blast did not inflict serious harm, it added to the widening fear of more strikes like those that have already killed two people and badly wounded four others.