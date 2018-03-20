Clouds Gradually Decrease, Big Warm-Up Coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will linger from west to east the rest of Tuesday. Parts of eastern Oklahoma will get a bit of sunshine before the day is through.

A major warm-up is on the way:

Temperatures should reach the 70s (maybe some 80s) by the end of the week.

Two systems are moving in for the weekend.

System 1 (Late Friday - Saturday): This may track too far north to bring our region rainfall. However, it could bring us more cloud coverage for the end of the week.

System 2 (Late Sunday - Monday): This system looks like it will track towards our area. As it comes from the southwest, showers and storms are possible for the second half of the weekend.

-Matt