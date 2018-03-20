× Lowell Man Arrested After Pursuit, Stand Off With Benton Co. Deputies

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday (March 20) after an early morning pursuit in Benton County ended in a brief standoff with the man cutting himself before surrendering.

Larry Andrew Goodine, 41, faces felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference and failure to appear.

Sheriff’s deputies were trying to serve an order of protection against Goodine when he led them on a short pursuit around midnight, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Goodine crashed his vehicle but then ran off into the woods. Goodine was holding a knife and told deputies they would have to kill him because he wasn’t going back to jail, Jenkins said.

But when Goodine cut himself and felt the pain, he surrender, Jenkins said. A deputy used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

Goodine was being held Tuesday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.