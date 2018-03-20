× Memphis Hires Penny Hardaway As New Coach

MEMPHIS, TENN. (KFSM) – Anfernee Hardaway had a legendary playing career at the University of Memphis and now he’s returning to his alma mater as the head coach.

‘Penny’ Hardaway was named the school’s new head coach on Tuesday. Hardaway led Memphis East High to three straight Tennessee state championships and finished all three seasons ranked in the top-5 nationally according to MaxPreps.com

Memphis went 40-26 in the past two seasons under Tubby Smith, including 21-13 in the 2017-18 campaign. Hardaway is one of nine players in Memphis’ school history to have their number retired.

In his two seasons as a player at Memphis, Hardaway led the team to a 43-23 record and led the Tigers to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight trip in 1992.

Hardaway was the No. 3 pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.