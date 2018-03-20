× Sooners’ Young Headed To The NBA

NORMAN, OKLA. (KFSM) – Trae Young took college basketball by storm in the first two months of the season and now he’s headed to the NBA.

The Oklahoma freshman declared for the NBA Draft today after he led the Sooners, and the entire country, with 27.4 points per contest and 8.7 assists per game. Young shot just 42 percent from the field on the season and averaged 5.2 turnovers per game. Young will end the season as the first player to ever lead the country in both categories.

“I’ve been preparing most of my life to join the NBA, and that time has come for me now: After an unforgettable year at the University of Oklahoma, I will enter the June NBA draft and fully immerse myself in the pursuit of a pro basketball career,” Young said to ESPN.

Young was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year as well as a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is given to the nation’s best player.