WATCH: Much Cooler For The First Day Of Spring

Much cooler weather arrives in the area today as we flip the calendar from winter to spring, officially at 11:15am. Highs today will be cooler than normal with the entire area seeing afternoon temperatures in the 50s after a few early morning showers.

The cooler weather will not last long, another warming trend will kick off Wednesday with 70s and 80s expected by the weekend.

