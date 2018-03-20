WATCH: Much Cooler For The First Day Of Spring
Much cooler weather arrives in the area today as we flip the calendar from winter to spring, officially at 11:15am. Highs today will be cooler than normal with the entire area seeing afternoon temperatures in the 50s after a few early morning showers.
The cooler weather will not last long, another warming trend will kick off Wednesday with 70s and 80s expected by the weekend.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:
Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: