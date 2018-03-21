10 People Arrested After NWA Drug Ring Busted

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Ten people face a litany of federal drug charges following a year-long investigation into methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin trafficking in Benton and Washington counties, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In January and March, federal grand juries returned indictments for multiple counts of distributing and conspiracy to distribute meth, cocaine and heroin against the following suspects:

LaQueecha Nicholson, 41, of Fayetteville

Derrick Nicholson, 49, of Fayetteville

Johnny Nicholson, 43, of Fayetteville

Rubin Morrow, 49, of Inglewood, Calif.

Derrick Hill, 41, of Springdale

Jeffery Hollingsworth, 50, of Fayetteville

Gary Smith, 59, of Fayetteville

Viola Guyton, 31, of Fayetteville

Dustin Sawyer, 27, of Rogers

Brian Ivy, 45, of Fayetteville

Investigators believe the suspects — most of whom live in Northwest Arkansas — have been trafficking the drugs since 2016.

The investigation was a joint effort between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, which has officers at the Springdale Police Department and the Washington and Benton County sheriff’s offices, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

All 10 suspects have pleaded not guilty to the indictment. The group has hearings set for April, May and June in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

Nine suspects were being held Wednesday (March 21) at the Washington County Detention Center on federal holds. Guyton is free on a $5,000 bond.

Assistant U.S. attorney David Harris is prosecuting the case for the Western District of Arkansas.