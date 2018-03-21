Abused Puppy Found Hanging From A Fence By A Cable Now In Foster Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- An 8-week-old puppy named China is recovering in a foster home after a family found her hanging from a fence by a cable in a Fort Smith alley.

The family brought the puppy into the Hope Humane Society not knowing how severe the injuries were.

China has had trouble breathing and parts of her body were swollen.

"I think it's great that people understand that this is such a cruelty to animals and a baby that's so innocent and precious," foster mom Amber Neal said. "I think it's great that the community gets involved and trying to do the best that they can for her and we're just happy for her that she's able to recover and that we're able to get her in time to get her healthy again, that it wasn't too late."

Neal said China is still on antibiotics and pain medicine, but is making a lot of progress. She will be up for adoption after she's fully recovered.