WESTVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — A joint investigation between Westville and Watts police resulted in a major drug bust near F E Davis Road, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Good job men!!! Deputies wrote and served the warrant with the assistance of Westville PD and Watts PD. One arrest was made Suspects will be pictured soon.

The sheriff’s office didn’t reveal the total amount of drugs seized.