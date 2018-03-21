× Bats Held Silent As Arkansas Falls To Charlotte 6-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KFSM)–After freshman Heston Kjerstad hit Arkansas’s 40th home run of the season, it appeared that the Razorbacks hadn’t missed a beat after an offensive show over the weekend. That wasn’t the case at all.

The bats went quiet after the second inning as Arkansas (16-5, 3-0) fell to Charlotte 6-3. The 49ers scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh. Three errors in the eighth allowed Charlotte to plate three more runs.

Kjerstad added another long ball in the ninth to give the Hogs 41 home runs, most in the nation.

Starter Barrett Loseke struck out eight of the ten batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit through three innings of work.

Jordan McFarland extended his hit streak to 8 games, while Casey Martin’s team best 13 game hit streak came to an end.

No. 4 Arkansas travels to Gainesville to face No. 2 Florida in its second SEC series. Friday night’s game starts at 6:30 p.m.

