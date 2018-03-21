× FedEx Office Will Put Retail Centers In 500 Walmart Stores By 2020

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — FedEx Office announced Tuesday (March 20) plans to place retail centers inside 500 Walmart stores over the next two years following a successful pilot program with 47 stores since 2015. FedEx did not say which stores would receive the FedEx stores and Walmart deferred comment to their partner.

The FedEx Office locations will offer customers access to packing, shipping and printing services near where they shop and live, with 90% of U.S. consumers living within 10 miles of a Walmart store.

Another service for consumers with access to Walmart FedEx locations include having their online purchases held in the store for up to five business days when they use the FedEx Delivery Manager option.

