× Former Bentonville School Bus Driver Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Teen

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Bentonville school bus driver was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teenager, according to court documents.

Joshua Bell, 26, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault. He was arrested following an investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in May 2017.

A 14-year-old girl said Bell raped her at her home in 2016, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl said Bell often made inappropriate comments to her while on the bus and groped her.