Lincoln PD: Man Facing Charges After Pistol-Whipping Man In Face

LINCOLN (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove man is facing first-degree battery charges after hitting a man in the face with a gun outside of a store in Lincoln, according to an arrest report.

Police found two men fighting behind cars parked at the front entrance of Dollar General in Lincoln at about 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 20).

A broken revolver with the handle broken off, two hats and two pairs of sunglasses were found on the ground behind the car, according to the report.

The report states a broken revolver handle was on the ground with a large amount of blood.

Police approached the two men and instructed them to show their hands and get on the ground. One of the men was bleeding from the head, the report states.

The man told police he was bending down to get his wallet and was attacked by Jake Tompkins, 25. According to the report, he said Tompkins had a gun and the man grabbed it and Tompkins got him on the ground and began to hit him with the gun.

Tompkins said the gun was not his and that the man pulled the gun on him and he took it and hit the man over the head with it, the report states. He said the man had threatened to kill him over an incident involving an ex-girlfriend, according the report.

Tompkins was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and is facing charges of first-degree battery.