Man Hospitalized After Fort Smith Car Wreck, Fire

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man in his 90s was taken to a hospital Wednesday (March 21) morning after his car caught fire when he crashed into a fence on Spradling Avenue, according to Fort Smith police.

The man was trapped inside the car while firefighters put out the blaze, but police said the man was alert when they pulled him out. He was taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center, but his current condition is unknown.

The wreck happened shortly before 8 a.m. Police believe a medical condition could have contributed to the wreck.