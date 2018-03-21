Man Offers $1,000 Reward To Find Person Responsible For Abusing Puppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) -- A Northwest Arkansas man is offering a big reward to help find the person responsible for abusing an 8-week-old puppy found hanging from a fence by a cable in Fort Smith.

John Cannon is offering $1,000 to whomever will find or turn in the person responsible for abusing China. He said offering the money was a no-brainer.

"I'd heard on the news that somebody had put up $1,000, so I figured hell I might as well match it," he said. "It's just a little helpless puppy and it don't make sense to me."

He said seeing the puppy fight for her life after being left for dead erupted emotions he could barely find the words to describe.

"I don't know.. It's just upsetting.. put it that way," he said.

Cannon is hoping his offer of a $1,000 reward will help find the person responsible for abusing China. He said this isn't a sacrifice at all, it's a labor of love to find justice for helpless dog.

"I love animals and they're just like my kids," he said.

He said he hopes there's equal treatment for the person responsible.

"As far as I'm concerned, they ought to hang him off the fence like the dog was," he said.

Based on her injuries, those at the humane society said China was likely abused before she was left in the alley. She is now recovering in a foster home.