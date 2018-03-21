New Alzheimer’s Statics Revealed As Arkansans Push For Cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- New released data regarding Alzheimer's explains why the disease impacts so many people in our area compared to other states.

According to a recent report from the Alzheimer's Association, someone in the U.S. develops the disease every 65 seconds.

It is the sixth leading cause of death in the nation, and one of the most expensive diseases to manage, and people in Arkansas aren't immune to its devastating effects.

The Alzheimer's Associations released data that states 5.7 million Americans live with Alzheimer's. The organization also reports 56,000 Arkansans live with the disease, and the numbers are expected to increase by about 67,000 by 2025.

With most responsivilty and cost of care falling on family members and friends, organizations including the Frank & Barbara Broyles foundation lends a helping hand to those in need.

"When you walk in the door as the caregiver, we sit down with you and we figure out where you are in your care-giving journey, and we figure out a game plan for care," said Molly Arnold, vice president of the Broyles Foundation.

Those with the foundation also provide resources and assistance to families dealing with Alzheimer's.

In the most current statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statistics state 1,457 Arkansans died from the disease during 2015.

"Its very important that resources and help are at no cost, and that's something that's important to us. My grandpa (Frank Broyles) always said a resource shouldn't be a burden," Arnold explained.

Experts think it's important to keep a close eye on health while aging because the disease can set in 15-20 years before signs show.