Number Of Flu-Related Death Surpasses 200 In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The record number of deaths due to the flu in Arkansas rose by six last week and has now surpassed 200 for the current season.

The state Department of Health reports 203 people have died as a result of the illness, the most since the department began tracking the deaths in 2000.

The previous record of 110 deaths was recorded during the 2014-15 season.

The health department says 198 of the deaths were adults and five were pediatric cases.