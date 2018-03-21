Professor Discusses Extra Role On True Detective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK (KFSM) -- A University of Arkansas professor who was an extra during the season three shooting of True Detective said the project is something people in the area should be proud after witnessing it first hand.

Robert Stapp teaches economics at U of A, but is now a television show extra.

He said he sent in paperwork and a photo when the show called for extras from the area.

Stapp made the cut and showed up at AQ Chicken House in Springdale Monday.

He said he was there with about 40 other extras from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The professor said he never imagined he would be doing something like this.

“I didn’t know what to expect, I though there would be people running chaotically," Stapp said. "These guys know what they are doing, very professional.”

Stapp is unable to discuss any plot points about the new season, but said the crew shot a four and a half minute scene.

He explained they were also asked not to talk to the actors, so they could focus on their lines for the scene.

The extras were able to talk to each other about their roles.

“We were just talking about what it was like being in the background and act like you’re talking without talking," Stapp said. "Because the microphones are so sensitive they just want to pick up on the main actors. So being somebody who speaks for a living, speaking without saying anything is a good challenge to do that for about 13 hours.”

Stapp said he was at a table very close to the main actors during the filming.

Everything was very detailed he said and the crew meticulously had items where they wanted them from glasses to chairs.

“They weren’t looking at us like oh we’re from California, you’re from Arkansas," Stapp said. "I mean it was just very professional and they take a lot of things into consideration. They try to make it a great experience for everybody not just for the actors and not just for the crew but for all the background people like us.”

With a big budget, a long shoot time and the number of people working on the project, Stapp the economist professor said it will affect Northwest Arkansas in a big way.

“In economics, we talk about a multiplier factor where one person spends money and it continues to spend throughout the society and this will have a major economic impact on Northwest Arkansas," Stapp said.

He hopes the notoriety the shoot brings to the area will help bring more projects like this.