Spiro Teachers Protest On Busy Street

SPIRO (KFSM) — Spiro teachers took to the streets of the busiest part of town Wednesday (March 21) to protest change.

“It is time to take a stand and in this crisis our state is having we really don’t want to be here, but we have called, we have gone to the Capitol, we have emailed and our legislators have not listened,” said Cindy Hall, a second grade Spiro teacher.

Teachers lined the streets in an effort to shows legislators in Oklahoma that they are serious about receiving more funding for their classrooms.

“Students in Oklahoma have been short-changed literally for far too long,” teacher Carla Kimmel said. “They need to go back and fund our schools. Our school are underfunded. I don’t know if you know this, Spiro is in a four day school week now, we have lost eight staff members, there is no music in the elementary. We want them to act on this before April 2. However, if they don’t act on it by April 2, we are ready to walk.”

Some teachers and students held sign urging people to call Oklahoma legislators and talk to them about the funding shortage.

The protest lasted from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.