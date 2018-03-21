× Traffic Diverted On College Avenue In Fayetteville After Motorcycle Accident

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on College Avenue in Fayetteville.

The call came in late Wednesday night (March 21). According to dispatchers, the accident happened near Rick’s Bakery. Officers are currently redirecting traffic through this area.

The driver was injured and taken to an area hospital. Their name and condition is unknown at this time.

