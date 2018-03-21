Two NWA Civic Leaders Join The Effort To Make Schools Safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) – The Governor announced at the beginning of March that he had formed the Arkansas School Safety Commission after recent shootings.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder is already taking action in his role on the commission. He said he started by talking to local educators.

“For what their thoughts are on safety. You know where are they now, what are their facility makeup, how do they feel like the relationship with SRO's and is that a direction we need to go in,” he said.

Sheriff Helder said he plans to keep an open mind and listen to everybody before he makes recommendations.

“Ultimately, this is about the safety of our children. What does that look like? If you are a parent and you have this expectation, 100 percent expectation and guarantee that your child is going to come home at the end of the school day, what is it that we can do to make that happen,” he said.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins is also on the commission. He said whether it’s an active shooter situation or a fire or both, firefighters and EMT's will be there to help.

“We have to make sure that we are doing everything that we can to worry just not about the perpetrator and how to keep them out and neutralize them but also what we do when these bad things happen for those victims, so I think that my career gives me the experience to offer,” Jenkins said.

Sheriff Helder said the law enforcement and safety subcommittee that he is on will be meeting in Clarksville next Thursday (March 29).

The commission’s report is due to the governor at the beginning of July.