× Water Main Breaks In Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A water main is broken near Walmart on Highway 412.

Crews are at the scene repairing the break. It broke about 1:30 p.m.

Holland Hayden, Siloam Springs Communication Manager said workers at the scene are finding the cause of the break.

The break is affecting water pressure.

This is a developing story.