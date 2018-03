× Crews Responding To Trailer House Fire In Washington County

Lincoln (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene of a trailer house fire in at the intersection of East Bean Street and Meade Avenue in Lincoln, according to Central EMS.

Central EMS has confirmed that Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, and Cincinnati Fire Departments are responding.

Officials on site have reported that the fire is now out.

No injuries have been reported.

