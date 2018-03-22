× Homeless Men Plead Not Guilty To Injuring Police Officers At Walmart

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two homeless men have pleaded not guilty to injuring two police officers in January during a disturbance at Walmart.

Joshua Shawn Coffman, 20, and Braden Collins, 19, each face charges of second-degree battery — a Class D felony.

Fayetteville police were called about 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 to the Walmart Supercenter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where an employee had reported “suspicious people,” according to an arrest report.

Police said they found Coffman and Collins at the front of the store acting aggressive toward employees. Both discovered both men had warrants for aggravated robbery, but as they tried to arrest them, Coffman allegedly tried to punch an officer in the face and injured the officer’s shoulder, the report states.

Collins reportedly caused a laceration to another officer’s eye, the report also states.

Collins and Coffman were being held Thursday (March 22) at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $31,000 and $30,500, respectively. Both men have trials set for April in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.