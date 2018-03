× Major Rain Event Next Week

The next big weather event to affect our area will be several days of heavy rain and potentially flooding for the upcoming week.

Here are the main highlights:

Widespread 2-4″ of rain with many places over 5+.

Heaviest on Tuesday.

Severe risk is not unusually high but a few severe storms are possible.

Flash flooding would be most likely on Wednesday before drier weather arrives late week.

-Garrett