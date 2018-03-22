Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Ms. Rachel Finnerty – K – St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School – Rogers
-
Renowned Physicist Stephen Hawking Dead At 76
-
Oklahoma Teachers Prepare For Possible Shutdown At Schools
-
Barford Pours In 27 As Arkansas Moves Into SEC Semis
-
Ketamine Gaining Popularity As A Treatment For The Severely Depressed
-
President Trump’s Opioid Plan Includes Pushing Death Penalty For Drug Dealers
-
-
Looking Like Spring Out There. Send Us Your Pictures!
-
Washington Co. Deputy Wounded In 2016 Promoted To Captain
-
Aretha Franklin Cancels Concerts Due To Doctor’s Orders
-
Update: A Few Sprinkles Late On St. Patrick’s Day
-
Paws For Paws 5K Color Run
-
-
Parents Charged After Teething Baby Thrown From Unstrapped Car Seat Lands On Head
-
4th Blast In Austin Leads Police To Believe A ‘Serial Bomber’ Is On The Loose
-
Formerly Missing Boy Brings Dinner To Officers Who Helped Find Him