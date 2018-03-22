× Pair Pleads Not Guilty In Kum & Go Robbery

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Two women have pleaded not guilty to running over a gas station clerk during a robbery in January at Kum & Go.

Cassandra Ramos-Salazar, 21, of Springdale and Gisselle Rivera, 17, of Fayetteville are each charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident — all felonies.

The pair also faces a misdemeanor theft charge. Rivera is being charged as an adult.

The clerk was allegedly run over around 6 a.m. on Jan. 20 as he tried to stop the women from fleeing after one of the women stole a case of beer from the Kum & Go at 978 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Lowell, according to Lowell police.

The man was run over and dragged a short distance, suffering nine broken ribs, a punctured lung, lacerations to his liver and spleen, as well as a fractured hip, according to court documents.

Lowell police issued a be-on-the-lookout after identifying the vehicle — a Chrysler 200 — and the suspects from surveillance video.

Three hours later, Springdale police found Ramos-Salazar and Rivera asleep in the vehicle and arrested them.

Both women were being held Thursday (March 22) at the Benton County Jail on $100,000 bonds. Ramos-Salazar has a hearing set for Monday (March 26) in Benton County Circuit Court, while Rivera has a hearing on April 9.