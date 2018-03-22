× Samaritan Community Center Offering Free Snack Packs For Kids During Spring Break

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Samaritan Community Center (SCC) in Northwest Arkansas works to make sure people don’t go hungry.

Students are on Spring Break and many count on the meals they get at school. SCC is passing out snack packs Thursday (March 22) so kids have food to get them through the weekend. The snack packs have eight nutritious snacks and are free to any child that needs one.

SCC will be handing out snack packs in Rogers and Springdale during regular cafe hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SnackPacks for Kids is a program that runs year round. It also provides weekly bags to over 6,000 children identified by school personnel as being at-risk of being hungry on the weekends and holidays.

Samaritan Cafe serves hot, nutritious meals in a restaurant-style setting. The meals are no cost and no limits on how often clients may come.

Samaritan Cafe in Rogers is open Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Samaritan Cafe in Springdale is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information on programs the Samaritan Community Center offers, click here.