× Sebastian County Sheriff Officially Endorses Candidate

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck has officially endorsed candidate Hobe Runion in the Sebastian County sheriff’s race.

Hollenbeck said the community could not ask for a better public servant in Runion. Runion currently serves as chief deputy for the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

He said Runion has the experience of a law enforcement professional, and has the true internal leadership qualities that he feels are needed in the next sheriff.

Jarrard Copeland and Randy McFadden are the two other candidates in the race.

Hollenbeck said Copeland had true police experience and thanked him for his years of service.

Read Hollenbeck’s full statement below: