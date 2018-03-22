Sebastian County Sheriff Officially Endorses Candidate
SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck has officially endorsed candidate Hobe Runion in the Sebastian County sheriff’s race.
Hollenbeck said the community could not ask for a better public servant in Runion. Runion currently serves as chief deputy for the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.
He said Runion has the experience of a law enforcement professional, and has the true internal leadership qualities that he feels are needed in the next sheriff.
Jarrard Copeland and Randy McFadden are the two other candidates in the race.
Hollenbeck said Copeland had true police experience and thanked him for his years of service.
Read Hollenbeck’s full statement below:
I want to thank all of the citizens of Sebastian County who have put your faith and trust in me and allowed me to be your sheriff for the past eight years. Eight years ago, the voters were faced with a decision as to what direction you wanted your Sheriff’s Department to take. You had two experienced law enforcement veterans from which to choose. Once again, I am grateful that I was chosen to lead the department. Now again the citizens have a choice to make, this time between three good candidates, but it is clear that two have emerged with true leadership experience in law enforcement. Jarrard Copeland has served the city of Ft. Smith honorably in the police ranks and has true police experience and I thank him for his years of service. The other candidate, Chief Deputy Hobe Runion, not only has the experience of a law enforcement professional but has the true internal leadership qualities that I feel are needed in your next Sheriff. Chief Runion has been second in command in the SCSO since 2014 and possesses the institutional knowledge and the skill set necessary to take the department to the next level of professionalism. The citizens of Sebastian County deserve a Sheriff who can walk in on day one and have the knowledge of the complex issues required to run a modern law enforcement agency and ensure a steady leadership transition. The citizens also deserve a man with the moral compass and integrity that is needed to lead our agency. Chief Runion has never balked or walked away from public service. Chief Runion first served as a police officer working in Lavaca here in Sebastian County and then as a Deputy Sheriff. He also served his nation honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee, providing convoy security in both Iraq and Afghanistan. You could not ask for a better public servant. So I ask you to trust me once again on this crucial issue facing our county as I unequivocally endorse Chief Hobe Runion for your next Sebastian County Sheriff.