Surveillance Video Shows Las Vegas Gunman Days Before Massacre

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s movements within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino were captured in security video in the days leading up to the massacre that left 58 dead. The video, first published by the New York Times, begins six days before the shooting on Sept. 25, 2017, while Paddockchecks into his suite on the 32nd floor.

What follows is a haunting collection of surveillance images capturing Paddock getting on and off elevators, playing video poker, eating alone in the hotel’s sushi restaurant, interacting with hotel and casino staff and transporting his arsenal of 23 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition in nearly 12 suitcases and containers.

Paddock is last seen gambling all night in a high-limit slot area before returning to his room at 7:37 a.m. on the day of the shooting. At 12:15 p.m., he makes one more trip to the parking garage, returning with two more suitcases. A few seconds before 12:30 p.m., he gets off the elevator.

About nine hours later, the singer Jason Aldean would start playing at a music festival across the street. And 25 minutes after that, the shooting would begin.

Nearly six months later, we may now know more about what Paddock was doing, but still nothing about why.

Thirty-one million dollars was raised to help victims of the shooting. That money should be distributed by the end of March. Families of the 58 people who were killed will each get $275,000. Another 10 people who suffered brain damage or paralyzation will get the same amount.

Last November, a class action lawsuit was filed against the MGM hotel.

