Woman Arrested After Newborn Twins Reportedly Found In Suitcase

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A woman is facing charges in connection with twins being found on the side of a road in a suitcase, 5NEWS content partner KATV reports.

Keysheonna Reed, 24, of Wynn is facing two felony counts of abuse of a corpse.

The bodies of newborn boy and girl twins were found Feb. 16 in a purple suitcase in a ditch in Cross County. They were found by a passerby.

Through investigation, detectives learned that the babies were born dead between 32 and 34 weeks into gestation, a news release states. No illegal substances were found in their systems.

Police have yet to comment about Reed’s relationship with the babies, the news release states.

This is a developing story.