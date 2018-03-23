112 Drive-In Movie Theater Opens For 2018 Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Warmer weather and drive-in movies are back.  The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville is open for the 2018 season.

Friday (March 23) the theater is showing Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time, one ticket allowing you to watch a double feature.

Coming up, the theater is planning to show Peter Rabbit and Jumanji.

The box office opens each evening at 6:45 p.m., the first movie starts at 7:45 p.m., the second movie at 10:15 p.m.

Tickets are $9 for adults and kids 13 and older, $4 for kids six to 12 years old, and free for kids five and under.

Movies are shown every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

