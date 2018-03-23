× A Look Inside 7 Of The Most Expensive Houses In Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Coldwell Banker recently released a peek inside seven of the most expensive listings in Northwest Arkansas.

They said the average sold price for a home in Northwest Arkansas is about $220,000, but there are currently 91 homes for sale priced over $1 million.

A Wall Street Journal article also called Northwest Arkansas a “mecca for luxury-home buyers.”

Here’s a look inside the luxury homes in our area.

This 10,000 square foot contemporary house is located on Beau Chene Lane in Rogers. It is listed for $3.8 million. To view more pictures, click here.

This southern estate is off of Highway 45 in Hindsville. It is listed for $1.495 million and has 40 acres of countryside. To view more pictures, click here.

This five bedroom house is inside the Pinnacle Country Club gated community in Rogers. It is listed for $1.399 million. To view more pictures, click here.

This 5,500 square foot estate is on Beau Chalet Drive in Bentonville. It is listed for $1.299 million. To view the house in 3D, click here.

This 7,300 square foot house in Springdale has five master suite style bedrooms. It was built in 2007 and fully remodeled in 2016. It is listed for $1.295 million. To view the house in 3D, click here.

This $1.2 million luxury condo is on the top floor of one of the most exclusive buildings in downtown Fayetteville. To see a video tour of the condo, click here.

This house on Queensborough Lane in Rogers has an indoor pool with a waterfall that greets visitors as they step inside the entry hall. It is listed for $1.2 million. To view all of the pictures, click here.